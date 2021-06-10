Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2,230.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $18,314,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,172.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $15.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $825.24. 4,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,557. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 177.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.