Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 236,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

