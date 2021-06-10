Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $167.19. 157,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

