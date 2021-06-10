Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 153,286 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,375.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,286 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.26 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,349. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.