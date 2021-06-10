Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 15,940 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 365,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The company has a market cap of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

