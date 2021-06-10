Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.40. 80,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

