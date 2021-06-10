Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,636 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 61,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.