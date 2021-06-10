Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 535 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.94.

Shares of RH stock traded up $90.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $701.44. 79,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,801. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

