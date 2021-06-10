Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,087 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

