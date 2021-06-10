Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 21,955 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,078,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

