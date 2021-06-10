Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

