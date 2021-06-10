Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 7,890,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36.

