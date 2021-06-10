Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,105. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

