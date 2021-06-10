Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.67. 174,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

