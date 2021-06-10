Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Insulet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $276.50. 3,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.96. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $175.35 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,099.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

