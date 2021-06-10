Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $68,874.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00062457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00183281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00198550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01308495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,716.94 or 0.99826904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,449 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

