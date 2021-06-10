Insureum Hits Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Insureum has a market cap of $5.78 million and $314,789.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.