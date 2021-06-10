Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$167.95. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$167.58, with a volume of 261,943 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.44.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.19. The company has a market cap of C$29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7144707 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.