Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$167.95. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$167.58, with a volume of 261,943 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.44.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.19. The company has a market cap of C$29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
