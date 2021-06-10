Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,217.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 425,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,684. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

