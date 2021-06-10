Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.19

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.19 and traded as high as C$20.23. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 1,504,138 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

