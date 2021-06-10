Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.41), with a volume of 89310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54.

In other Intercede Group news, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 3,600 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

