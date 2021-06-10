Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $33,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

