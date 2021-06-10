InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,258.79 ($68.71). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,210 ($68.07), with a volume of 399,606 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,212.50 ($55.04).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £9.55 billion and a PE ratio of -51.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,044.28.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.