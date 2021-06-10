International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $150.79. 145,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,767. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $151.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.