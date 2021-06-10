International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 205.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 321.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 131,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,767. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.66. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $151.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

