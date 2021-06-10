InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,411,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,420,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

