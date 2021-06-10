InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,411,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,420,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
