Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,346 ($69.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is £167.08. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

