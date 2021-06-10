Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.55 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

