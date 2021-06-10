Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.41. 8,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

