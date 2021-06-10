Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,534 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64.

