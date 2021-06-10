Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 1,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.