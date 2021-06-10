Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.32. 2,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.