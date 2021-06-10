Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.11 and last traded at $88.21. Approximately 10,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 63,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.19.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.