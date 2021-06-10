Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 2.31% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 10,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,824. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

