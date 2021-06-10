Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 571,837 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -32.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 430,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.