Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.37% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $95,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 580,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,092,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17,673.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

