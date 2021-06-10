InvestDigital (IDT) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $470,975.96 and $500,325.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,744,453 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

