Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Danone (DANOY)

6/9/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. "

5/20/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 162,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,211. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

