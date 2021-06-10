Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ATLKY):

6/9/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/7/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group's global reach spans more than 160 markets. "

4/28/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Atlas Copco AB has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

