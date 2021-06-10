Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Senior (SNR)

Senior (LON: SNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/7/2021 – Senior had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP.
- 6/1/2021 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:SNR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.50 ($2.02). 514,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,369. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £648.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.
In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).
