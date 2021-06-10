Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Senior (SNR)

Senior (LON: SNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2021 – Senior had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP.

6/1/2021 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SNR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.50 ($2.02). 514,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,369. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £648.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

