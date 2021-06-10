Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

5/26/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

4/12/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $882.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Travere Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders sold 37,289 shares of company stock worth $888,525 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.