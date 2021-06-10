Investors Buy High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $137.42 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

