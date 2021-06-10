Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,993 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,398% compared to the typical daily volume of 133 call options.

Several analysts have commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,548. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $218.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.