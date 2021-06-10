Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,444 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical volume of 294 call options.

SRNGU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 31,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,568. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

