Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,343 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 983% compared to the typical volume of 124 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.