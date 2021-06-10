Investors Purchase High Volume of The GEO Group Put Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,393 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,444% compared to the average daily volume of 1,580 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

