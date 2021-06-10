Investors Purchase High Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 338 call options.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $75.18. 13,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

