Investors Purchase High Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 338 call options.
NYSE:WH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $75.18. 13,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.
