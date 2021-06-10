Investors Purchase Large Volume of Signet Jewelers Put Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,468 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 945% compared to the typical volume of 332 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $104,364,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.