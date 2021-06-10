Investors Purchase Large Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,602 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

