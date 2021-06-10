ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 357,698 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.27.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

